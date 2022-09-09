Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $119.94 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

