Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Raised to “Outperform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.83.

NYSE CHGG opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Chegg had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chegg by 726.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 196,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 173,024 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 449.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 174,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chegg by 12.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

