Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) vs. Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Head-To-Head Survey

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Chiba Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Covestro pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Covestro pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Chiba Bank alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Covestro 0 6 5 0 2.45

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chiba Bank and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Covestro has a consensus price target of $47.31, indicating a potential upside of 209.23%. Given Covestro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Chiba Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chiba Bank and Covestro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiba Bank $2.20 billion N/A $448.39 million N/A N/A Covestro $18.82 billion 0.31 $1.91 billion $4.04 3.79

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Chiba Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Chiba Bank and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiba Bank 22.91% 5.27% 0.31% Covestro 7.77% 17.11% 8.59%

Summary

Covestro beats Chiba Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiba Bank

(Get Rating)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business. In addition, it rents and maintains office buildings and welfare facilities; purchases and sells supplies and consumer goods; and develops and sells software, and commissioned computation tasks. Further, the company provides housing loan guarantees and fee collection services; information, survey, and consulting services; and accounting, general administration entrustment, and temporary staff services. Additionally, it engages in the research and investigation of IT and financial technologies; and operation and management of investment funds, and M&A advisory services. The company serves individuals, and small and mid-sized enterprises. It operates 182 offices and 3 Money exchange counters in Japan; 3 overseas branches in New York, Hong Kong, and London; and 3 representative offices in Shanghai, Singapore, and Bangkok. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

About Covestro

(Get Rating)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiba Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiba Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.