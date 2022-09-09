Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.67). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 49.18% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

