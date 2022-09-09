Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lowered by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $80.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.