Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

