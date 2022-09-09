Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Head to Head Analysis

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and Nam Tai Property, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Nam Tai Property.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30% Nam Tai Property N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Nam Tai Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.40 $170.55 million $1.18 14.09 Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 2.32 $15.69 million $1.03 4.10

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Nam Tai Property on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Nam Tai Property

(Get Rating)

Nam Tai Property Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.