ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG) Trading Up 1%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CACG – Get Rating) was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.29 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 2,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.