Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.75.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 299,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

