Comparing Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial $232.31 million 2.69 $56.62 million $3.31 10.38

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25 Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inter & Co, Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Inter & Co, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of 4.30, indicating a potential upside of 7.77%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A Peapack-Gladstone Financial 25.56% 11.73% 1.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers corporate and industrial (C&I) and equipment finance, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential, and consumer lending activities; treasury management services; C&I advisory services; escrow management; deposit generation; asset and investment management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties, as well as operates automated teller machines at 20 locations. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey.

