Connolly Sarah T. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.9% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after buying an additional 25,989,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 13.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Apple by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $154.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.42. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

