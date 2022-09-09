ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.