Contrasting Backblaze (BLZE) & Its Peers

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Backblaze to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Backblaze shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.4% of Backblaze shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Backblaze and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Backblaze -52.11% -62.67% -28.68% Backblaze Competitors -76.93% -84.00% -7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Backblaze $67.48 million -$21.70 million -4.18 Backblaze Competitors $1.83 billion $287.30 million 28.00

This table compares Backblaze and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Backblaze’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Backblaze. Backblaze is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Backblaze and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00 Backblaze Competitors 1646 11362 24361 531 2.63

Backblaze currently has a consensus price target of 20.38, indicating a potential upside of 229.69%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 39.24%. Given Backblaze’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than its competitors.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, such as backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases, including computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

