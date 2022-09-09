Contrasting ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ESAB and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics -1,916.93% -33.65% -31.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESAB and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 115.27 -$81.51 million ($0.90) -4.22

Analyst Ratings

ESAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ESAB and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

ESAB presently has a consensus price target of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.21%. Given Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sarcos Technology and Robotics is more favorable than ESAB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of ESAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESAB beats Sarcos Technology and Robotics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's fabrication technology equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of digital software and solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, including general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics

(Get Rating)

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions. The company also provides advanced robotic systems for industry, entertainment; medical devices, including artificial limbs and vascular systems; and mechanical and electrical microsystems for practical applications. The company serves healthcare, life sciences, telecommunications, robotics, defense, and entertainment industries. Sarcos Corp. was founded in 1983 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah with an additional office in Bellevue, Washington. Sarcos Corp. is a former subsidiary of Raytheon Company.

