Contrasting InvenTrust Properties (IVT) & The Competition

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) is one of 331 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare InvenTrust Properties to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InvenTrust Properties 19.64% 2.76% 1.92% InvenTrust Properties Competitors 14.98% 1.44% 2.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for InvenTrust Properties and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InvenTrust Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 InvenTrust Properties Competitors 1867 11148 12920 274 2.44

Dividends

InvenTrust Properties currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.07%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.04%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than its peers.

InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. InvenTrust Properties pays out 124.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 118.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. InvenTrust Properties lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.0% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InvenTrust Properties and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InvenTrust Properties $211.98 million -$5.36 million 40.05 InvenTrust Properties Competitors $790.42 million $173.61 million 33.64

InvenTrust Properties’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than InvenTrust Properties. InvenTrust Properties is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

InvenTrust Properties peers beat InvenTrust Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Rating)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.