ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 295 ($3.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 259 ($3.13).

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Stock Up 2.6 %

CTEC stock opened at GBX 231.60 ($2.80) on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165.30 ($2.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 256 ($3.09). The company has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,526.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.26.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at ConvaTec Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. ConvaTec Group’s payout ratio is 194.77%.

In other news, insider Sten Scheibye acquired 20,000 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £47,400 ($57,274.05).

About ConvaTec Group

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.