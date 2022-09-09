Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,286 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Corning by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Corning by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,522,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corning Price Performance

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Corning stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.27. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

