Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,393 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $21,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.

Corteva Trading Up 0.4 %

Corteva stock opened at $62.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

