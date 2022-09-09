Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Couchbase Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

