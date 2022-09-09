CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as low as $3.11. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 78,106 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

CPS Technologies ( NASDAQ:CPSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 28.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

