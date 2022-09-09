Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $201.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.31.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.46 on Thursday. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.