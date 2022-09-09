Credit Suisse Group Trims Kroger (NYSE:KR) Target Price to $55.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KR. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE KR opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,410,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

