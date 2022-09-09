Critical Review: Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) & Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Urban Edge Properties 1 0 3 0 2.50

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.25%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Claros Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30% Urban Edge Properties 21.07% 8.82% 3.10%

Dividends

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out 125.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties pays out 82.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Urban Edge Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 9.40 $170.55 million $1.18 14.09 Urban Edge Properties $425.08 million 4.45 $102.69 million $0.78 20.64

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Urban Edge Properties. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

