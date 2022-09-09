CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lowered by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of -239.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.88 and its 200-day moving average is $186.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,626,927.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.