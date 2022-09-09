Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.57

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.55. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 5,288 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Cryo-Cell International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57.

Cryo-Cell International Dividend Announcement

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 38.25%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,567,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

