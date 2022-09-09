Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Curtis Banks Group Stock Down 3.4 %
Curtis Banks Group stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68. The firm has a market cap of £168.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2,254.55. Curtis Banks Group has a twelve month low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($3.75).
