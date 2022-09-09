Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Curtis Banks Group stock opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.05) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 268.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68. The firm has a market cap of £168.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2,254.55. Curtis Banks Group has a twelve month low of GBX 229.66 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 310 ($3.75).

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

