Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 11,764 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 153.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $745,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 168.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCS opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOCS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

