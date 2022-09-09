Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 483 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

VPL opened at $62.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

