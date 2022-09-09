Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 899 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $419.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

