Dakota Wealth Management Buys 3,890 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

