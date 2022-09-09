Dakota Wealth Management Buys 6,498 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 93,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

