Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $199.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.47. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

