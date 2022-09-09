Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 20,939 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

NYSE:VTR opened at $48.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 970.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

