Dakota Wealth Management Has $920,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in American Tower by 139.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $261.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.71. The stock has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

