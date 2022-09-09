Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 196.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -181.46 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

