Dakota Wealth Management Invests $913,000 in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Thrive Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:THAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THAC. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Thrive Acquisition by 383.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 169,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Thrive Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THAC opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. Thrive Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

About Thrive Acquisition

Thrive Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in consumer health and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

