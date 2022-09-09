Dakota Wealth Management Invests $966,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 564,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,005,000 after purchasing an additional 154,615 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Enbridge by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.46.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

