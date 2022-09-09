Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 1,748 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.37 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

