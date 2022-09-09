Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 350 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 250,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 466.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PSA stock opened at $339.39 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

