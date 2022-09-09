Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 8,205 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 341,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of CP opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

