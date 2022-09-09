Dakota Wealth Management Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Nucor by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $139.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

