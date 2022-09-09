Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $227.44 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

