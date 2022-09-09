Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,293 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $96.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

