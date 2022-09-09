Dakota Wealth Management Sells 843 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $691.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.81. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

