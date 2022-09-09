Dakota Wealth Management Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 90.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,071,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,701,000 after buying an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $245.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

