Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Raised by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 80.3% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 48.4% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 95,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,866,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 133.3% during the first quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 14,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 469,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,559,000 after buying an additional 122,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $288.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.34. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.