DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.02

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.02 and traded as low as $4.08. DarioHealth shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 154,609 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Aegis cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $96.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,357,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 429,880 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.