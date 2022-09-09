Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of DAR opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $55.71 and a 12-month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

