Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) were down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 1,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDSD)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.