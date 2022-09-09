DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,530.91

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,530.91 ($66.83) and traded as low as GBX 4,734 ($57.20). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,790 ($57.88), with a volume of 220,233 shares changing hands.

DCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.62) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($67.06) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCC to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($87.60) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,852 ($82.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,158.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,530.91. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,515.82.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

